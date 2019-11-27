CONCERN RAISED OVER MISSING WEXFORD MAN IN COLUMBIA

Concern is growing for a County Wexford man who is missing abroad.

James Hillis from the Forth Mountain area was last seen in Colombia after travelling there in October

The 40 year old is believed to be currently based in Tenerife from where he travelled to South American country.

Gardai have confirmed they are carrying out inquiries with both the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Colombian authorities.

The department are also providing consular assistance.

Mr Hillis has not been in contact with his family since last month.

Gardai say they are aware of reports of disturbing videos being sent to the man’s family in Wexford and are treating the situation with the utmost urgency.

