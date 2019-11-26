COURT APPEARANCE IN LUNNEY CASE

Four men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney.

66 year old Luke O’Reilly of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, (PRON: KIL-CO-GEE) Co. Cavan and a 38 year old man who can’t be named made no applications for bail.

Bail applications were made on behalf of 38 year old Alan O’Brien of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, and 25 year old Darren Redmond of Calendon Road, also in East Wall.

Judge Denis McLoughlin refused the applications after Gardaí objected on a number of grounds including concerns over evidence and potential witness intimidation.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email