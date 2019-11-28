DAIL PRINTER AND BUILDING WORKS COST MORE THAN €1.8 MILLION

The total cost of the new Dáil printer and building works was more than €1.8 million.

The cost of the printer and other equipment ended up being €1.37 million, with the printer itself costing around €800,000.

Further works to install it cost almost €260,000, with the clerk of the Dáil noting the space requirements were neither understood or examined when the project was being carried out.

Further building work was carried out on the building at the time not to do with fitting the printer, and this cost almost €200,000.

€138,000 of that was on air conditioning.

The Dáil clerk found that this printer is needed to meet the demands of TDs and Senators but raised questions about how the project and installation was carried out – something TDs want more answers on.

