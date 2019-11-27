FARMERS TO CONTINUE STEPHEN’S GREEN PROTEST DESPITE MINISTER MEETING

Farmers are refusing to leave the St Stephens Green area of Dublin City Centre.

The Agriculture Minister came to the picket line early this morning and also sat down with five of the farmers at the Department of Agriculture.

Farmers had said they would remove the tractors that are causing the traffic chaos, if the Minister came to meet with them, but are unhappy with the outcome of the meetings.

Farmers now want the Minister to apologise for comments he made in the Dail yesterday about the protests.

