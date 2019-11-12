We’re Live at Eason’s Wexford this Saturday 16th November

South East Radio are broadcasting LIVE from Wexford’s Main Street for the OFFICAL OPENING OF BYRNES EASON’S WEXFORD TOWN this Saturday 16th November

There will be Face-Painting, Balloon Modelling & Goodie Bags for the Kids from 12pm and amazing special offers on the day including 20% off all toys and big savings on best-selling books!

Dave Redmond and the crew will be there from 3pm – so join us this Saturday in BYRNES EASON’S WEXFORD TOWN.

Byrne’s Eason Wexford Town, Gorey and Enniscorthy

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email