Over 38,000 cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers in Wexford.

They were discovered during the raid of a house in the Enniscorthy area this afternoon

The cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘NZ Gold’ and ‘Sobranie’ had a combined retail value of approximately €26,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €20,500.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

