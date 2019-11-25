OPPOSITION TO NEW PENALTY POINTS SYSTEM

A woman whose teenage son died in a road crash has criticised ministers planning to block a new penalty points system.

The Transport Minister wants to introduce laws that would see fines based on how much a driver is over the speed limit.

Right now, anyone caught speeding gets 3 penalty points and an 80 euro fine.

Shane Ross wants a new system that would see fines based on how much you’re over the speed limit.

The worst offenders breaking the limit by more than 30 kilometres an hour would be prosecuted and face a 2 thousand euro fine.

It’s reported, however, that some rural ministers are opposed to the plans, with one describing them as “too heavy handed”.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email