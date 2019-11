It’s finally going to happen.

The Ashdown Park Amber Springs Intermediate football semi final replay is set to take place today between St Mary’s of Maudlintown and Halfway House Bunclody at 2 o’clock at Innovate Wexford Park.

It’s been a long time coming after a 3-9 to 2-12 draw on the 28th of September.

Sports Hour Host Aidan spoke to St Mary’s boss Paul Carty about the game.

He says they’ve been waiting for this game for a long time.

