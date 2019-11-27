SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER PODCAST

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we heard from the successful Rathgarogue Cushinstown manager James Bolger after his side reached a Leinster junior football club final thanks to a 1-8 to 7 point win over Shannonbridge of Offaly.

We were also joined by reflexologist and a member of the Wexford senior hurling backroom staff Colin Smith from Ferns about how to look after your body.

James Bolger:

Colin Smith Part 1:

Colin Smith Part 2:

