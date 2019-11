The Social Democrats have moved a no confidence motion in the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

It’ll be voted on in the Dáil next Tuesday, with housing and homeless now major issues in Wexford and beyond.

A spokesman for the Minister hit back calling it pathetic and an election stunt ahead of Friday’s by-elections.

It puts pressure on Fianna Fáil to abstain from the motion or collapse the government next week which would lead to an election in the week of Christmas.

