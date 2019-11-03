TOM ELMES LOOKING TO LEAD WEXFORD YOUTHS TO BACK TO BACK FAI CUPS

It’s been a somewhat disappointing season for the Wexford Youths women this year as the league title slipped from their grasp and they were unsuccessful in the League Cup final in July.

However, they never let their heads drop and got themselves back to another FAI WNL Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

League champions Peamount United stand in their way at headquarters.

Katrina Parrock’s goal separated them in the repeat fixture last year and Tom Elmes spoke to our own Aidan about walking out on the hallowed pitch last November.

