There’s 23 children waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals this afternoon, 16 of whom have been there more than 9 hours.

HSE figures record 354 people across the country without a bed.

The INMO put the figure much higher – saying there were 660 people on trolleys this morning.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised the government this afternoon for surgeries being cancelled in children’s hospitals this week because of a surge in people with respiratory illness:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email