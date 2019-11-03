TROPHY HUNGRY MURPHY WANTS ANOTHER MEDAL IN TODAY’S FAI CUP FINAL

Carlow woman with Wexford in her heart, Kylie Murphy remembers the 4th of November 2018 very well indeed.

That was the day she lifted the FAI WNL cup after a 1-0 win over Peamount United in the final of the premier women’s cup competition in Ireland.

It was part of a wonderful treble for the club in an awesome 2018 season.

2019 hasn’t been so prosperous and yet Kylie and her team are back within 90+ minutes of another trophy to add to the growing cabinet.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 FAI WNL Cup final where once again the Dublin side stand in Youths’ way of glory, Kylie told the South East Radio Sports Hour about her memories of last year’s treble

