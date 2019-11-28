WEXFORD RANKED ONE OF THE MOST DEPRIVED AREAS IN THE COUNTRY

County Wexford has been named as one of the most deprived areas in the country.

That’s according to the latest National Deprivation Index from Trinity College and based on stats from the 2016 Census.

The other most deprived areas are Carlow, South Tipperary, Longford, Louth and Donegal alongside the cities of Waterford, Limerick, Dublin and Galway.

The census index combines four indicators of deprivation including unemployment, low social class, households with no car and local authority housing.

