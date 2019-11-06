Win a Cruise in Dubai

South East Radio is going to start your new year in style!

We’re celebrating 30 great years on-air and to mark the occasion we’d like to send you on a cruise in Dubai!

You’ll fly direct from Dublin to Dubai in February 2020 to spend 7 nights onboard the brand-new cruise ship the MSC Bellissima docking in exotic places like Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Quatar.

All you have to do is earn the airmiles to get into the Departure Lounge for your chance to win!

Each day on Breakfast, Morning Mix, the All Request Lunch and Drive Time we’ll ask you 6 general knowledge questions each worth 1,000 miles!. At the end of the week the person with the highest amount of air miles from each show will go forward to the grand final to be in with a chance to win the cruise!

Stay tuned for your chance to cruise into 2020 with thanks to O’ Leary Travel and your favourite station South East Radio.

Terms and conditions apply. Full terms and conditions are below:

Terms and Conditions

NB Only questions answered live on air will be accepted. Guesses by email or on Facebook, or Twitter or by text, even if they are correct will not be considered.

South East Radio reserves the right to use all recorded or live material involved in the competition on air or in press.The winner may also be required by South East Radio to participate in a photo South East Radio has the right to use such publicity photos in any medium (including, without limitation, the internet) and in any reasonable manner it sees fit.

has the right to use such publicity photos in any medium (including, without limitation, the internet) and in any reasonable manner it sees fit. Each contestant will be asked a total of 6 questions each and only their first answer will be acceptable. The answer on the presenter’s card is the answer which will be deemed correct at the time broadcast. All decisions of South East Radio as to whether or not a contestant is correct shall be final and no discussions or correspondence will be entertained. Each contestant will be given 5 seconds to answer each question. The use of any form of help to answer the questions e.g. a friend/another person in close proximity, or the internet is not permitted.

The promotion will run between 7.00am and 6.00pm week days from Monday 18 th to Friday 22 nd of November. The final will take place live in studio on the week commencing 25 th

to Friday 22 of November. The final will take place live in studio on the week commencing 25 The prize winner will be required to pick up their prize from South East Radio, Custom House Quay, Wexford.

No cash alternative will be awarded in lieu of the stated prize. Prizes are non-transferable and will only be awarded to the winner.

Employees of South East Radioand their immediate families are ineligible to enter. Employees of all associated sponsors and their immediate families are ineligible to enter. Employees of all promotional partners and their families are also ineligible to enter.

All entrants must be over the age of 18 years of age. Proof of identity may be required.

If in the course of a telephone call, the telephone line drops out or breaks up South East Radiomay proceed to another caller. In such event, South East Radio will not be responsible for the awarding of any prize to the caller whose line dropped out or broke up.

will not be responsible for the awarding of any prize to the caller whose line dropped out or broke up. You must be available to travel on Friday 31 st January 2020. The prize includes direct flights for two people from Dublin to Dubai at 2050 on 31/01/2020 returning from Dubai to Dublin at 0705 08/02/2020. You’ll spend 7 nights onboard the new cruise ship, the MSC Bellissima visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Is, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Doha and Quatar. Included in your prize: Direct flights from Dublin, a 7 night cruise onboard the MSC Bellissima, hot drinks (tea/coffee) and water while onboard, Meals in the main restaurants: breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner and late-night dining, Onboard Activities: Fitness Centre, Library and Card Room, Nightclubs and Disco, Broadway Style Shows. NOT included in your prize: Drinks (other than pre-paid), speciality restaurants, shore excursions, spa treatments, internet, beauty salon, personal trainer, exercise classes, onboard shopping, casino, gratuities.

January 2020. The prize includes direct flights for two people from Dublin to Dubai at 2050 on 31/01/2020 returning from Dubai to Dublin at 0705 08/02/2020. You’ll spend 7 nights onboard the new cruise ship, the MSC Bellissima visiting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Is, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Doha and Quatar. Direct flights from Dublin, a 7 night cruise onboard the MSC Bellissima, hot drinks (tea/coffee) and water while onboard, Meals in the main restaurants: breakfast, lunch, afternoon, dinner and late-night dining, Onboard Activities: Fitness Centre, Library and Card Room, Nightclubs and Disco, Broadway Style Shows. Drinks (other than pre-paid), speciality restaurants, shore excursions, spa treatments, internet, beauty salon, personal trainer, exercise classes, onboard shopping, casino, gratuities. By entering the competition, you accept the MSC Booking Terms and Conditions. MSC terms allow change to flight time, itinerary etc. in certain circumstances.

In all matters, all decisions of South East Radiostaff will be final and cannot be contested. No correspondence or discussions will be entertained

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email