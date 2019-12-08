8 MIGRANTS DISCOVERED ON WATERFORD SHIP TO FACE DEPORTATION

8 migrants discovered on a cargo ship in Waterford yesterday are believed to be from Albania.

The men, were discovered at Belview Port at around 4pm yesterday evening, and remain in Garda custody this morning

The men face deportation depending on their status, and the outcome of a Garda investigation.

When they were found, the men were said to be in good spirits.

It come less than a month after 16 migrants were discovered on a Stena Line ship that arrived into Rosslare after travelling from Cherbourg.

