Christmas begins at Baileys Toymaster Gorey. Join Dave Redmond and the crew this Saturday 7th December from 12 to 3pm. We will Broadcasting Live from the window at Baileys Toymaster, Gorey with a birds eye view of a shop full of Magical Toys.

We will find out what is making Santa’s Top 10 this year plus we will have lots of giveaways.

Join us this Saturday live from The Magic that is Baileys Toymaster, WFC Retail Park, Gorey.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email