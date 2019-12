Former Fine Gael candidate for Wexford Verona Murphy has remained non committal about her future plans in politics.

The boss for the Irish Road Haulage Association was speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix about her deselection for the party.

She says she was silenced by the party during the by election campaign for her comments about children needing to be de-programmed from Isis propaganda.

You can listen back to the full programme with Alan Corcoran right here:

