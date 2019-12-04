CAMPAIGNERS SAY NEW GAMBLING LEGISLATION PUTS BINGO HALLS AT RISK

A campaign is continuing to save bingo halls, ahead of a Dail vote on new proposed legislation today.

Proposed changes would mean only allow half of entry fees would be put into the prize pot, which players claim will lead to the closure of bingo halls around the country.

The Government says the plan is fair, but those against it say it will dramatically impact elderly people’s only social outlet.

‘Save Our Bingo’ campaigner Naomi Reilly says it could shut all types of halls and lead to job cuts.

