Over 200,000 children are on waiting lists for healthcare in Ireland.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fail show that 117,000 children are waiting for hospital treatment.

There are a further 90,000 children waiting for community health care services, including speech therapists.

Fianna Fail’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly says the figures are shocking and has described them as a dark stain on the country.

