The annual Wexford town Christmas fast outside St Iberius Church gets underway this evening

Rev Canon Arthur Minion along with Father Aodhan Marken will fast for the four days up to Christmas to support local charities.

These include the local St Vincent De Paul, Wexford Women’s Refuge, Wexford Hospice Homecare, The Hope Centre the Collective Sensory Group and The Mens Hostel, Ozanam House.

Canon Minion is appealing for public support.

