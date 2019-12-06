CORBYN AND JOHNSON CLASH OVER BREXIT AS ELECTION LOOMS CLOSER

The UK’s Labour leader says he has “cold, hard evidence” that Boris Johnson is lying about customs checks post Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn says he has a confidential government report showing there will be checks between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Mr. Corbyn says they have caught the British Prime Minister “red handed’ misrepresenting his own Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson has accused Jeremy Corbyn of planning to “fiddle” a second referendum on Brexit.

The British Prime Minister has written a letter claiming the Labour leader would allow EU citizens a say in a new vote if he wins next week’s election.

The British people will go to the polls to decide who to lead the country in just 6 days time.

