DAVIDSTOWN FIRE VICTIM NAMED

The woman who died in the early morning blaze at her home near Davidstown Enniscorthy has been named

She was Bridget Cummins who lived in Ballyeden and was in her eighties

The fire is believed to have orginated in a bedroom of the house and the alarm was raised at 6.30 this morning

Her son who is in his forties and was also in the house was injured in the blaze.

He is recovering at Wexford General Hospital while investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the blaze which may have been electrical in nature

