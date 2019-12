Women’s Aid is calling for more protection for women following the latest death of a mother through violence.

The domestic abuse charity says Nadine Lott is the sixth woman to have died by violence so far this year.

The 30 year old mother of one passed away last night following an alleged assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow over the weekend.

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, says it’s a shame on society.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email