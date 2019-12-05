ENNISCORTHY SCHOOLS SEND MOST STUDENTS TO THIRD LEVEL IN THE COUNTY

Two Enniscorthy secondary schools have come out top in the county when it comes to progression to third level.

That’s according to the publication of the latest college tables.

Meanscoil Gharman and Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy have ranked the highest schools in Wexford in the latest Irish Times report.

All students from the Meanscoil remained in education with 97% of the pupils from the girl’s school moving on.

Other schools performing well in the survey included Loreto Wexford, St Peter’s College, Ramsgrange Community School and FCJ Bunclody.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email