FAI REFUSES TO ATTEND OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE

An emergency Oireachtas committee meeting on the FAI’s financial situation has been postponed, after the association said it wouldn’t be appearing.

The Sports Minister Shane Ross, Sport Ireland and the FAI had been invited to tomorrow’s hearing, after accounts revealed it has current liabilities of more than 55 million euro.

The FAI says its board is instead focusing on a refinancing package to “guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs”.

A fresh invitation will be issued to appear before the Committee next week.

