The Irish Farmers Association say they’ll continue staging protests until there’s a substantial increase in beef prices.

The latest 12-hour blockade is taking place outside Tesco’s main distribution centre in Donabate, north county Dublin.

The company says today’s action is regrettable.

But since 7 o’clock this morning Monday , a group of around 30 farmers have stopped any trucks getting in or out:

