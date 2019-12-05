FARMERS PROTEST BEEF PRICES OUTSIDE ALDI WAREHOUSE IN NAAS

Farmers are blockading one of the country’s biggest retail distribution centres over beef prices.

Around 40 members of the Irish Farmers’ Association are blocking trucks from accessing the Aldi nationwide warehouse in Naas, Co. Kildare.

The 12-hour action, which began at 7am, is over demands for better cattle prices, with the organisation claiming the gap between what Irish farmers receive, compared to UK farmers, has widened to 50c a kilo.

Aldi says it’s “extremely disappointed” by the action, and it has engaged with farming groups on the beef issue.

