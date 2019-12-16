FRESH ATTEMPT TO GET STORMONT UP AND RUNNING

The Northern Secretary has met with the main political parties – in a fresh bid to get Stormont back up and running.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive for almost three years now – because of a row between Sinn Fein and the DUP.

It’s hoped the crippling state of the health service – and losses in last week’s election – will give politicians the push needed to break the deadlock.

If they can’t get devolution running again by Mid January, an assembly election will be called.

Northern Secretary Julian Smith – says political leaders have all been hearing the same message

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email