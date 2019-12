The founder of a homeless centre in Dublin says he’s ‘disgusted’ with the government over the housing crisis.

Up to 1,000 homeless people are visiting the Capuchin Day Centre in the capital every day to be fed breakfast and dinner.

Brother Kevin Crowley says when the facility was set up in 1969, only 50 people a day attended the centre.

He says the increasing amount of homeless in the capital is appalling.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email