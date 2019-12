Debt of as much as €55 million is expected to be revealed when the FAI publishes its accounts this afternoon.

It’s also expected that details of former CEO John Delaney’s severance package will be detailed in the report.

The FAI’s State funding has been frozen since financial irregularities were unveiled at the association earlier this year.

Sport Journalist Kieran Cunningham says wage cuts and job losses are inevitable.

