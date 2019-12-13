JOHNSON GETS A MAJORITY AFTER DISASTROUS LABOUR ELECTION

Boris Johnson has won a large majority in the House of Commons after promising to ‘get Brexit done.’

The Conservatives took seats in Labour heartlands with Jeremy Corbyn announcing his intention to step down.

Johnson will now request a Queens speech in parliament next Thursday and try to get his Brexit deal passed before the new year.

It was a terrible day for Labour losing almost 60 seats and Jeremy Corbyn has said he won’t lead the party into the next election without setting a date for his departure.

The Lib Dems are also on the hunt for a new leader after Jo Swinson lost her seat.

There’s now more nationalist MPs than unionist ones in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Sinn Féin won 7 seats, upending the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in the process.

Arlene Foster’s party held 8 seats while the SDLP won two and the Alliance Party claimed one.

A seismic reshaping of the British parliament, that has significantly shortened the odds on an Irish general election in February or March.

