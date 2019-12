Lisa Smith’s period of detention has been extended by 24 hours.

The 38 year old Dundalk woman was arrested at Dublin Airport yesterday after arriving on a flight from Turkey.

She is being questioned by Gardaí over her association with the so-called Islamic State, and can be held for up to three days.

Solicitor Daragh Mackin says the allegations against Ms Smith arise from the public interviews she gave.

