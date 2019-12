A man in his 60s arrested on suspicion of extortion and intimidation has been released without charge.

The investigation relates to claims that Dublin City Council paid protection money to criminals to stop antisocial behaviour at building sites in the city.

The man was arrested yesterday after CAB brought evidence to the attention of Gardaí.

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station and has since been released without charge, while a file is being prepared for the DPP.

