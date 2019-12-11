MINISTER FOR HEALTH CRITICISED OVER RESPONSE TO WEXFORD CAMHS CRISIS

A member of Wexford County Council has castigated the Minister for Health over his response to a letter from the local authority.

Independent member Leonard Kelly told Morning Mix that the Council wrote to the minister seeking an answer to the provision of adolescent mental health services in County Wexford.

He said the response they got to the letter was just an acknowledgment that the letter was received with no signature from the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Councillor Kelly called the response “quite pathetic”.

