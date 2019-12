The level of awards handed out over insurance claims in courts needs to be addressed to attract new firms into the Irish market.

That’s the message from the Minister with Responsibility for Insurance Reform and Wexford TD Michael D’Arcy.

It’s after it emerged over 1,000 creches are struggling to get cover after the withdrawal of one of two companies in the market.

Minister D’Arcy says there’s an issue with the level of court awards.

