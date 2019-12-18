MURPHY DROPPED FROM FINE GAEL TICKET FOR NEXT ELECTION

The Fine Gael National executive are to meet this afternoon to confirm the deselection of Verona Murphy as a party candidate.

The Irish Road Hauliers Association boss was informed of the move at a meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe yesterday in Enniscorthy.

The South Wexford candidate had been seen as a front runner to replace Mick Wallace for the fifth seat in the county before she made her immigration comments.

As a result, Ms Murphy ended up finishing in third place behind Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne and George Lawlor of Labour.

It’s understood there was considerable anger directed towards the Minister for Fianace, with Pascal Donohoe told by Ms Murphy’s supporters that Wexford would no longer be dictated to by Dublin.

Encouraged by the support she received Ms Murphy may now run as an independent in the next General Election which may be as early as this coming February.

