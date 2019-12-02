NEW DIVORCE LAWS COME INTO EFFECT

The Culture Minister says the new divorce laws that come into effect this week strike the right balance.

The measures reduce the period of time couples spend apart, before they can get divorced.

It’s been reduced to 2 out of the previous three years, down from four out of the preceding 5.

A referendum in May saw voters back the removal of the separation period required for divorce from the Constitution.

Minister Josepha Madigan, who made the initial proposal as a TD, says it is the right approach.

