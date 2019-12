Ambitious plans for the Courtown area of North Wexford are being incubated by local businessmen.

One of them is former county councillor for the area Robbie Ireton.

He says part of the plan is a new hotel and amenities to bring Courtown back to its former glory.

A new secondary school and community centre are also mentioned in the plans.

Mr Ireton said the area is ripe for development given its growing population.

