Two of the alleged perpetrators in an acid attack that happened in Waterford last April are not going to be charged.

Gardaí have phoned the victims’ families with the decision of the Director of Public Prosecution.

17 year old Tega Agberhiere was one of the three victims and he suffered horrific injuries to his face and body.

His mother Christy says she’s shocked, and that she wants to meet the Minister for Justice and the Taoiseach to discuss the case.

