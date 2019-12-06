ONLY 3% OF WEXFORD HOMES ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST ENERGY RATING

Less than 5% of house in County Wexford have achieved the highest energy rating in a new study.

The energy rating standard goes from A to G and measures how good a house is at retaining heat.

39% of homes in County Wexford are rated at C on the BER scale while just 3% are A rated.

Factors which influence energy rating include attic and wall insulation, double glaze windows ventilation and how air-tight it is.

Homes built in the 1980s and before typically rate from D to G, with G meaning a very badly insulated house.

8% of homes in Wexford fall into this category.

County Wexford is in the top three in the country when it comes dependence on oil for heating purposes with 70% of homes depending on it.

The average age of a house in the county is 29 years old.

