1 in 10 Child and Adolescent Mental Health Appointments were unattended last year.

Figures from the HSE – obtained through a freedom of information show over 20,000 CAMHS appointments were unattended in 2018.

The HSE doesn’t keep records of registered reasons for cancelled or unattended appointments.

But the former CEO of Pieta House and Independent Senator Joan Freeman says the long waiting times for patients means they can forget about an appointment that was scheduled months or weeks ago.

She also pointed out that some patients can be seen privately while they are waiting for a CAMHS assessment.

