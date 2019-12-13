OVER 4 IN 5 ARE HAPPY WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GARDAI

81% of people are satisfied with the service from An Garda Siochana, according to a survey carried out on behalf of the force.

Results of the Garda Public Attitudes Survey show trust in gardai remains very high at 92%.

The number of people who think that Gardaí are not dealing with things that matter to the local community has dropped from 43% to 29%.

18 per cent of respondents perceived crime in their local area as serious or very serious

72 per cent say they consider An Garda Síochána as a modern and progressive force.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email