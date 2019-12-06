PROTESTS WILL CONTINUE UNLESS BEEF PRICE IMPROVES – IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association says protests will continue until there’s a significant increase in the price of beef.

Farmers are blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville in Cork this morning, and it comes after a protest in Kildare yesterday.

The blockade in Cork started at seven o’clock this morning, and will continue until 7 o’clock tonight.

IFA President Joe Healy says with the way prices are at the minute, they’ve no other choice but to protest.

Co-chairman of Beef Plan Movement, Eamon Corley believes farmers, retailers and factory owners all need to be part of talks.

