Redmond Electric Outside Broadcast this Saturday 14th December

Join Dave Redmond and the South East Radio Crew this Saturday 14th December LIVE from 12-3 pm in Redmond Electric Happy Baby Nursery We will have plenty of giveaways and will be chatting all things gadgets. Come join us for a Tech & Gadget filled day.

Find out what’s the top ten gadgets this Christmas and we will check out the Happy Baby Nursery too for little ones in the

house.

So make sure and join Dave this Saturday in Redmond Electric for plenty of giveaways and get tech ready for Christmas.