SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 14TH DECEMBER

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we spoke to Lee Chin about the pre-season build up to another year of Wexford Hurling and about the Faythe Harriers bid to help someone win a house in the new year.

We also spoke to the CEO of Zurich Insurance Ireland Anthony Brennan about why they decided to sponsor Wexford for the next number of years.

Enniscorthy Squash club chairman and Mens C plate champion Tom Dunphy also told us about the organising the first county championships since 1991 and the hope that it will become a regular fixture on the calendar once again.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

Lee Chin:

Anthony Brennan:

Tom Dunphy:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email