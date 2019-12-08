SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER: RATHGAROGUE CUSHINSTOWN SPECIAL

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we celebrated the wonderful success of the Rathgarogue Cushinstown footballers as they were crowned Leinster Junior champions.

An extra time one point win over Clann Na Gael of Meath in Navan showed the heart and determination of the team to never give and they were duly rewarded.

You can listen back to the interviews we broadcast on the show, hearing from James Bolger (Manager), Matthew and Peadar Cody, Eoin Porter and Daire Bolger and John Michael Porter (Trainer) and Donie Noonan (Selector).

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

James Bolger:

Matthew and Peadar Cody:

Eoin Porter and Daire Bolger:

John Michael Porter and Donie Noonan:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email