SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 11TH DECEMBER

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, Liam and Aidan discussed the appointment of John Meyler as the new manager of the Wexford Senior Hurling champions St Martins. John comes in with a wealth of experience as a former Wexford and Cork manager but will he be able to bring the team to back to back senior titles?

Michelle Casserly of the Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Centre spoke to us about winning her second world championship in the US last month and about the work being done to bring martial arts to the people of Wexford.

We also heard from Wexford GAA chairman Derek Kent about the finances of the organisation and Billy Molloy on why he’s stepping away from coaching at Wexford FC after 5 years.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

