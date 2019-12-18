SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 15TH DECEMBER

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, Wexford Senior Hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald looked back on the wonderful 2019 for his charges as they were crowned Leinster champions and reached an All Ireland semi final.

The Clare man spoke to Liam Spratt about the challenge ahead next year and what Wexford need to do to improve.

We also heard from Enniscorthy Rugby coach Declan O’Brien who has been appointed to a senior role in Leinster regional rugby.

His side are top of the AIL Division 2C at the minute and Deccie said they’ll have to be even better to get promoted.

