SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 22ND DECEMBER

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, Wexford Senior Football Manager Paul Galvin sat down with Liam Spratt to discuss the departures of senior members of his panel.

He also told Liam about his plans for the future and how the team needs to get the Wexford fans back on side if they are to have success.

We also heard from former Wexford Senior footballer and selector with St Martins Ciaran Lyng about their Under 20 Premier football win over Gusserane.

And trainer Paul Nolan told us of his busy Christmas plans as he looks to end 2019 with a bang.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney from 6-7 on Saturday and Sunday every weekend.

Paul Galvin Part 1:

Paul Galvin Part 2:

Ciaran Lyng:

Paul Nolan:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email